ASI documents 407 unprotected heritage monuments in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:17 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has documented 407 unprotected heritage monuments and sites in Telangana under National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities (NMMA).

In reply to a question by BRS MP Damodar Rao Divakonda in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said the Hyderabad Circle of the ASI was in the process of identifying more unprotected heritage structures for conservation and maintenance in Telangana.

The Archaeological Survey of India is responsible for the maintenance of centrally protected monuments of the country. Funds were allocated for maintenance of unprotected heritage structures or monuments in the country under ‘Restoration of Unprotected Monuments’ and such works were taken up on a case to case basis, the union Minister said.