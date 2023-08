Asian Champions Trophy: Malaysia beat Japan 3-1, keep semifinal hopes alive

By PTI Published Date - 07:00 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Chennai: Malaysia fought off a late surge from Japan to secure a 3-1 win and keep their semifinal hopes alive in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Monday.

Najmi Jazlan (13th minute, penalty corner), Ashran Hamsani (37th) and Shello Silverius (59th) struck for Malaysia.

After a flurry of missed chances, Japan finally managed to strike through Niwa Takuma (59th).

The win took Malaysia to nine points after three wins and one loss.

Coming off from a 0-5 thrashing at the hands of India, Malaysia took the lead in the first quarter through when Jazlan’s drag-flick.

Jazlan’s shot struck the shin of the first rusher before hitting the net and the goal was awarded after a referral.

Japan, who had held Pakistan to a 3-3 draw, came close to scoring the equaliser on a few occasions but failed to give the finishing touches. They also wasted several penalty corners.

Against the run of play, Malaysia doubled the lead as Hamsani fired the ball into the net after being brilliantly set up by Fitri Saari.

Silverius made it 3-0 in the final minute after being set up Hamsani at the far post.

Silverius took a couple of touches to deceive the keeper before striking the ball into the net.

Moments later, Takuma struck Japan’s first goal but it was too little too late.