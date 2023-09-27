Asian Games: Proud of the way I fought back, says Esha after twin medals

Telangana shooter Esha Singh shone the brightest at the Asian Games clinching a team gold and an individual silver in the 25m pistol event

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Updated On - 08:22 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Silver medallist Indian shooter Esha Singh during the presentation ceremony of the women's 25m pistol rapid individual event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Hyderabad: Telangana shooter Esha Singh shone the brightest at the Asian Games clinching a team gold and an individual silver in the 25m pistol event when shooters added seven medals in the day.

The youngster began the day by winning the gold medal along with Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwam. Later in the individual event, the 18-year-old Hyderabad girl showed nerves of steel to rally from a poor start to clinch the silver medal. Under pressure, she put on a brilliant show to shoot 34 points for second place behind China’s Rui Lui. Manu Bhaker finished fifth.

Speaking to Telangana Today from Hangzhou, the youngster said, “I don’t know how to put it. It is a complex feeling. I am very happy and grateful for the medal and how things went on the day. I am happy how I performed and the way I fought my way back.”

There were interruptions twice during the competition with the gun malfunction of Manu Bhaker once and with a South Korea shooter the other time. However, she said that the breaks didn’t affect her. “I was more focused on my process than what was going on around. I kept my calm and head down and focused on the things at hand. In fact, the second break (which was over 15 minutes) was helpful. It gave me time to take some rest and make note of what was happening and helped me regroup myself.”

When asked what is more close to her heart between team gold and individual silver, she said, “I feel the individual silver is more than gold for me. The team gold is a culmination of three shooters’ scores. And the silver gave me satisfaction as I fought hard for it.”

Dedicates medals to coach, parents

Meanwhile, the youngster, who aims at Paris Games next year, dedicated her medals to her personal coach Ved Prakash and parents Sachin Singh and Srilatha. She further added this performance will also boost her confidence ahead of the 10m events in which she will compete next on Friday. “Definitely these medals will motivate me further to do well in the 10m event. It is a big boost.”

Playing only in her first Asian Games, Esha revealed that she did feel nervous ahead of the competition. “Of course, I was nervous before the start. These are my first Asian Games and I wanted to do my best. Every athlete will have pressure. That also means how much we value representing the country,” she concluded.

