CM KCR congratulates Telangana’s Esha Singh on Asia Games gold medal

In a statement, Chandrashekhar Rao underscored the Telangana government's commitment to fostering sports development in the State, emphasising that the success of Telangana athletes at national and international sporting arenas, stands as a testament to the State's abundant talent pool.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao lauded the outstanding achievement of Telangana‘s young shooter, Esha Singh and her team, who secured the gold medal in the Women’s 25m pistol team event at the Asian Games 2023 being held in China. He extended his heartfelt wishes to all Telangana athletes and wished them to continue their stellar performances to bring home numerous medals and also further enhance the reputation of Telangana on the global sports platforms.

Esha Singh’s team clinched the top spot with a total of 1,759 points, showcasing remarkable teamwork and skill. The Chief Minister praised their stellar performance and highlighted the significance of their victory for India.