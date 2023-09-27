Asian Games: Sangita hits hat-trick as India blank Singapore 13-0

While the Indians pumped in as many as eight goals in the first two quarters, the Singaporeans did show some resistance after the halfway break as they conceded just five goals

Hangzhou: Young striker Sangita Kumari slammed a hat-trick as a dominant Indian women’s hockey team scored goals at will to thrash lowly Singapore 13-0 in its opening Pool A match at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

While the Indians pumped in as many as eight goals in the first two quarters, the Singaporeans did show some resistance after the halfway break as they conceded just five goals. Sangita (23rd, 47th, 56th) scored thrice, while Navneet Kaur found the net twice in the 14th minute. Udita (6th), Sushila Chanu (8th), Deepika (11th), Deep Grace Ekka (17th), Neha (19th), Salima Tete (35th), Monika (52nd) and Vandana Katariya (56th) were the other goal scorers.

India will take on Malaysia in their next pool match on Friday. The gulf between India and Singapore was evident as the Savita Punia-led side mounted attack after attack to score eight goals in the opening two quarters. The Indians’ relentless attacks resulted in a heap of penalty corners and they managed to convert five of them.

India took the lead in the sixth minute when Udita scored from a penalty corner with a slap shot. Two minutes later, they were awarded a penalty stroke and Sushila made no mistake. Penalty corners came thick and fast for the Indians and Deepika tripled the lead with a perfect flick.

Navneet scored two quick goals a minute from the first quarter — first from a penalty corner and then a field goal seconds later.

