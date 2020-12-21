Asking for documents in line with Aadhaar Act: TS govt

The State govt was replying to a PIL filed in High Court

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, took on file additional documents filed by the petitioners in the PILs challenging the insistence of Aadhaar and other details by the government from the citizens for registration of non-agricultural properties on the Dharani portal. The panel directed the government not to apply the present Act to the scheduled areas in Telangana till the PILs were decided.

In its counter, the government maintained that the three welfare schemes targeted at owners’ agriculture land were: Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and crop loan waiver. The schemes were funded by the consolidated fund of the Telangana government. The insistence on various documents, according to the government, is in consonance with the Aadhaar Act. The government relied on multiple notifications based on which it is empowered.

It also contended that “to provide instant transfer of the title and to harness the available technology, the portal called Dharani has been conceived”. The government contended that the present writ petitions were filed “apparently with an oblique motive of stalling the greater goal of the government…. such kinds of public interest litigations tend to put a spoke in the welfare activities of the state”.

It was also pointed out that the portal was “for the purpose of making provisions for identity confirmation thereby avoiding impersonation of individuals and ensures digital signatures of the competent authority on all transactions ensuring that tampering of records is avoided”. The counter argued that such records also “serves as the base record for various government welfare programmes wherein targeted delivery of financial and other subsidies, benefits, services are delivered to the citizens”.

In a 13-page affidavit, detailing various other benefits, the government sought that the interim order passed on November 3 be vacated. The panel will continue to hear the matters on December 31.

Cash for vote case

Justice Kesava Rao heard criminal revision filed by Rudra Uday Simha, who is arrayed accused number 3 in the cash for vote case pertaining to the 2015 MLC elections. The petitioner contended that he had no role in passing monies to sitting MLA Sebastian to cast his vote in favour of the contesting TDP candidate.

He further contended that he was not part of the said conspiracy and that there is no evidence against him. The trial court had earlier dismissed his discharge petition and posted the matter for trial. The matter is directed to be posted before a special bench of the High Court dealing with the cases of MLAs and MLCs.

