Aspiring athlete, accused of rape, commits suicide

By IANS Published: Updated On - 08:12 AM, Wed - 29 June 22

Muzaffarnagar: An aspiring athlete ended his life here by suicide after he was accused of rape.

In his suicide note, the athlete Rahul wrote that he had been falsely accused of rape and spent almost 19 months jail sentence which led to depression.

He said that the alleged victim was his friend but her parents accused him of raping her.

“I am now no longer eligible for a government service so it is better that I end my life,” he wrote.

His body was found hanging from a tree and has been sent for post mortem.

Rahul’s father told reporters that the girl’s father had bene blackmailing them for money and he had even given Rs ten lakhs to the father.

The police spokesman said that the charges mention in Rahul’s suicide note would be probed and action would be taken accordingly.