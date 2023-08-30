Poachers nabbed in Narayankhed

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 07:47 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Narayankhed Forest officials are producing accused before media in Narayankhed on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: Forest officials of Narayankhed took two poaches were roaming in the forest with a gun near Sanjeevaraopet village in Narayankhed mandal on Tuesday night.

Local farmers, who had kept a vigil on the movement of thieves after their borewell pump sets were stolen, caught them. and handed over the two to Forest Range Officer (Narayankhed) Chandrashekhar. The accused, who confessed that they came to hunt wild hares, were identified as Nenavath Ramulu Nayak and Nenavath Pal of Mettukunda Thanda in Kalher mandal. Forest officials have filed a case under Section 21 of the Indian Forest Act.