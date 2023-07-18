Assembly polls: Training, awareness programmes to commence on June 20 in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:37 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Collector VP Gautham speaking to the media in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: In view of upcoming Assembly elections the training and awareness programmes related to EVMs and VVPATs would commence on June 20 across the district, informed district Collector VP Gautham.

The district administration received a total of 3100 ballot units (BUs) and 2403 control units (CUs),which were part of each electronic voting machine (EVM) along with 2359 voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPATs) systems.

The first level checking (FLC) of EVMs and VVPATs has been carried out by Electronic Corporation of India (ECI) engineers from June 25 to July 9 in the presence of national and state recognised political parties, the Collector said.

Speaking to the media here Tuesday, Gautham said that 3000 BUs, 2390 CUs and 2343 VVPATs were approved during the FLC. 100 BUs, 13 CUs and 16 VVPATs were rejected.

The FLC-Ok units were stored at EVM warehouse and the FLC-rejected units were

shifted to ECIL, Hyderabad.

Five percent of the all the units, 70 ballot units, 70 control units and 70 VVPATs were taken for the purpose of conducting training and awareness programmes, One EVM demonstration centre (EDC) in each Assembly constituency and one at District Election Officer’s office would function from Thursday onwards.

In each Assembly constituency two digital wall mounted mobile demonstration vans (MDVs) would tour creating awareness among the public. The conducting training and awareness programmes would conclude on September 20, the Collector noted.

As per the base data, there were 11, 67, 077 voters in the district, they include, 5, 69, 211 male voters and 5, 97, 788 female, 78 third gender, 143 NRI and 680 service voters spread over 1439 polling stations as on July 18.

Special summary revision of electoral rolls would begin on Aug 8 with the publication of integrated draft roll, followed by filing of claims and objections from Aug 21 to Sep 19. Final publication of electoral rolls would take place on Oct 4, Gautham revealed.

Later in the Collector along with Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier held a review meeting on election related activities and security measures. Tahsildars and SHOs have to visit polling stations to inspect basic facilities, security and vulnerability aspects, he said.