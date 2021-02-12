At least four of family from Hyderabad killed in Araku Valley mishap

The police, along with the ‘108’ ambulance staff have started rescue operations in the 200-odd feet deep valley and the injured passengers have been shifted to the S.Kota District Hospital in Vizianagaram

Hyderabad: At least four tourists, including a three-month-old girl from the city were killed while several others were critically injured after the mini bus they were traveling in fell into the valley on the Dumuku Ghat Road in Anantagiri mandal of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh late on Friday. All the passengers of the bus were from Hyderabad.

The police, along with the ‘108’ ambulance staff have started rescue operations in the 200-odd feet deep valley and the injured passengers have been shifted to the S.Kota District Hospital in Vizianagaram, where they are being provided necessary medical treatment. Arrangements are also being made to shift the injured to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

According to reports reaching here, the accident occurred when they were returning from Araku Valley to Visakhapatnam. About 23 tourists, all reportedly from one family in Shaikpet in the city, had gone on a tour to Araku Valley in the mini bus belonging to Dinesh Travels in Shaikpet on February 10, sources said, adding that they were supposed to return on Friday.

“Rescue operations are underway. We suspect a break failure led to the mishap. The injured are being shifted to the hospital. The place is totally dark and covered with trees,” a police official from Anantagiri taking part in the rescue operation said, adding that teams were searching the place thoroughly.

