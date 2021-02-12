CM KCR, Governor shocked over Araku valley mishap

By | Published: 10:20 pm 10:21 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock over the horrific road accident at Araku which claimed several lives and injured many others. He expressed grief over the loss of life in the accident and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He wished speedy recovery of the injured.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also expressed deep shock over the death of tourists from Hyderabad. She expressed her condolences to the bereaved families members and wished early recovery and best possible medical care to the injured.

Several Ministers including Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao too were shocked and expressed anguish over the tragic bus accident. They expresed deep condolences to the families of the bereaved and prayed for the well-being of the injured. Rama Rao also spoke to officials of the Andhra Pradesh government and requested them to provide all possible support.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .