Atchannaidu flays YSRC govt

Visakhapatnam: Former minister and Telugu Desam Party president of Andhra Pradesh unit K. Atchannaidu on Thursday alleged that the YSR Congress Party government was looting the public in the state.

Talking to media persons here, he said that the state government which claims that elections should not be conducted to COVID situation, did not mind opening of bars and wine shops.

“The State Election Commission (SEC) stopped the elections to local bodies in March due to coronavirus. But the YSRCP cried hoarse and cast aspersions on the SEC,” he pointed out.

He also alleged that the Jagan government did not construct a single house during the past 17 months and refused to hand over the houses built by the previous TDP government to the beneficiaries. “We will launch a struggle for taking over the houses by the beneficiaries.

Jagan government has looted Rs.1500 crore n the name of national employment guarantee scheme,” he alleged.

