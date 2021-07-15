Athena launches edtech platform Tutoroot

The edtech platform provides training services to K-12 students and offers free certificate programme on virtual teaching for teachers.

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: With the growing need for education technology platforms, Hyderabad-based Athena Global Technologies has launched its new platform called Tutoroot. The edtech platform provides training services to K-12 students and offers free certificate programme on virtual teaching for teachers.

Along with working directly with students, the platform will also on-board schools and provide in-house personalised platform that provides access to live interactive classes, adaptive assessments, subject demo videos and courseware. It is targeting subjects like Maths, Physics, Chemistry and Biology to start off with. While in the beta testing stage, the company was able to train 2,000 students and worked with three schools, it plans to expand its platform to 2,000 students in the next six months while working with 50-100 schools.

“Classes delivered by IIT faculty to create more engaging, inclusive and individualised learning experience for students. Free certificate programme on virtual teaching for school teachers undertaken as a CSR activity,” said M Satyendra (Satish), MD, Athena Global Technologies and Tutoroot.