‘Woods’ at Shamshabad welcomes nature lovers to enjoy day at Athena

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:36 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Hyderabad: Are you a lover of nature? If you want to do something that will remind you of your childhood, this is the place to be.

The chirping sounds of birds, various earthy smells, glimpses of vivid flowers, and you! You are in the middle of a picturesque setting. Spend some time experiencing the loving relationship the living creatures have with nature.

With Woods @ Shamshabad, you may have a unique experience on November 5 starting at 11 am. The venue plays host to a host of events including cocktail dinners and luncheons with live music, among others.

The upcoming event, titled Athena, to be held this Saturday, is pet-friendly; so bring your fur buddies along for the ride. Sriram Reddy, an expert in bird and wildlife photography, will lead a bird watch tour from 6 am to 9 am. In the afternoon, enjoy your meal under a mango tree in the mangrove with cool breeze and live music keeping you company. The event concludes with a live band show at Athena studio at the end of the day.