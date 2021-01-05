ATM card delivered to wrong person in Sangareddy, Rs 20K withdrawn

It has sparked an issue at Singitham village as Jagadish, on whose name the card was issued, has staged a protest on the premises of the bank.

Sangareddy: The staff of the APGVB Bank of Singitham village in Raikode Mandal has issued a new ATM card of a person to another person, who has withdrawn Rs 20 thousand from the former’s account.

It has sparked an issue at Singitham village as Jagadish, on whose name the card was issued, has staged a protest on the premises of the bank. Jagadish said that he visited the bank on December 30 and applied for the ATM card besides transferring some Rs 80 thousand from his account to another account. However, some unidentified persons have withdrawn Rs 20 thousand on Monday from his bank account. When he approached the bank on Tuesday to complain about the same, Jagadish said that the staff told him that the amount was withdrawn using his ATM card, which he has yet to get.

Gathering some local farmers’ help, Jagadish staged a protest accusing the bank staff of negligence. The local farmers have alleged that the bank staff has colluded with some middlemen. Later, Jagadish lodged a complaint at Raikode Police Station and he also complained to APGVB Manager, Santosh Kumar.

