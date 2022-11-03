Atmosphere at polling stations indicate victory of TRS in Munugode by-poll

Published Date - 08:31 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Nalgonda: Non-availability of BJP members at the majority of the polling stations in Munugode polling stations to distribute polling slips has given a clear picture on the victory of TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy in the by-election.

Generally, a couple of members of different political parties would camp at a distance of 100 meters from the polling station to distribute the voter slips and make requests to the voters. At majority of polling stations, BJP members were not seen and it became a point of discussion among people that the BJP candidate Rajgopal Reddy had lost hopes on his victory in the by-poll.

Elderly people and farmers started coming to polling stations in the morning hours to cast their vote. It has created confidence in the TRS members and made them to stay at the polling stations until completion of the polling stations. When the BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy visited some polling stations, there was no response from the people and they appeared to take him easy.