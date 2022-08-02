Attempt to murder Armoor MLA: Suspect was watching Reddy’s movements

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:35 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Hyderabad: The police investigating the alleged conspiracy and attempt to murder Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy have found that the suspect Prasad Goud, had kept a watch on the surroundings of the MLA’s residence before attempting to attack.

Police sources said the WhatsApp chat and call history of Goud indicated it was a pre-planned move.

Goud was in touch with firearm dealers over phone calls and WhatsApp. With the help of Sanga Rathna and Santhosh, a mediator, he is believed to have procured two firearms.

The investigation officials also suspect if the firearms were brought from criminal gangs in Nepal, where Goud had been recently. However, they were yet to get evidence on this.

It is learned that since Monday evening, Goud had waited in a car near the MLA’s residence and watched the surroundings.

Around 8pm, posing as a visitor and a person known to the MLA, he gained entry and waited in the visitors’ room on the ground floor of the MLA’S residence.

He then went to the MLA’s bedroom on the third floor and allegedly with an intention to attack, opened the door.

However, Jeevan Reddy saw Goud and raised an alarm. Goud was caught by the security personnel while trying to escape.

Goud is being questioned by the Task Force and Banjara Hills police.