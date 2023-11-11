| Hyderabad Eight Year Old Fulfills His Wish Of Becoming Police Officer

Hyderabad: In a heart wrenching tale, Arman Chahus, an eight-year-old boy suffering from life threatening ailment, expressed his wish of becoming a police officer.

On Saturday, the terminally ill boy could fulfill his wish as he donned the police uniform, specially tailored for him, and became the Station House Officer of Banjara Hills police station for some time. The boy’s wish was fulfilled after the higher ups of the Hyderabad police granted permission.

Arman, who is from Adilabad, is undergoing treatment at the Mehdi Nawaz Jung Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Centre. “During a routine interaction with our volunteers, he told his wish is to become a police officer. We got in touch with the higher ups of the Hyderabad police and took him to Banjara Hills police station,” said Naresh Reddy, Assistant Program Director, Make a Wish Foundation Hyderabad.

On Saturday, Arman came to the police station dressed as a cop with a toy pistol tucked in his waist belt. He went inside the police station, took the seat of the Inspector for a while.

“The child was curious, he went around the police station and observed everything keenly including the lock up and the arms kept in the police station,” said Banjara Hills Inspector, P Sateesh.

At the end of his visit, Arman was all smiles for he seemed to have enjoyed every moment he spent at the police station as a “police officer”. During his visit he also made a sub inspector, Karunakar Reddy his good friend.