Hyderabad: Seven-year-old boy fulfills wish to become cop

The seven-year-old boy had expressed his wish to become a police officer to the volunteers of ‘Make a Wish India’ Foundation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: The wish of a seven-year-old terminally ill boy to become a cop was fulfilled by the Banjara Hills police with the help of Make a Wish Foundation.

Mohan Sai, a class four student from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh is being treated for cancer at the Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute in Banjara Hills for the last one year. The boy had expressed his wish to become a police officer to the volunteers of ‘Make a Wish India’ Foundation.

The NGO coordinated with the Banjara Hills police to fulfill the boy’s wish. On Friday, the Banjara Hills Police made arrangements for the child to become an Inspector for a day.

The staff at the police station invited the child and made him sit in the seat as a police officer. Banjara Hills Detective Inspector Zakir Hussain gave police salute to Mohan Sai and also received salute from the former.

Mohan was further explained about the working procedure in the police station and received goodies from the police personnel. Mohan Sai’s eyes were filled with joy as his ambition came true. His parents thanked the police, hospital authorities and the NGO for the gesture.