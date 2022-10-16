Attempts being made to undermine Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy: Kakatiya University V-C

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:52 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

National Best Teachers award function held in Hanamkonda on Sunday. Photo: Ch Shyam Sunder

Hanamkonda: Stating that attempts were being made to undermine the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi by projecting an assassin as the hero in place of him, Kakatiya University (KU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh said Gandhi was the jewel of the Vysya community in India who fought for freedom from the clutches of the British. He also praised the people of the Vysya community for their philanthropic activities besides doing their traditional occupation and other businesses.

Addressing teachers at a felicitation programme organised by the Venishetty Jagadeeshwaraiah Memorial Seva Smithi at the Arya Vysya Officials and Professionals Association (AVOPA) building at Subedari here on Sunday, Ramesh appreciated the efforts of Samiti founder and president Venishetty Ravi Kumar for honouring several best teachers from six southern States on the birth anniversary of former President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam.

Referring to several social issues, he said: “People must recognise the services of women to the society. Without giving due priority to women, the society cannot progress.”

The V-C later felicitated the best teacher awardees including popular humorist Hasya Brahma Dr Turumella Shankara Narayana.

Earlier, KU Academic Senate member Pokala Chander, Kotta Srinivas, Dr Kotta Krishnaveni, Former Professor B Vijaya Laxmi, APOVA Hanamkonda president Ellanki Ravinder and others unveiled a book ‘Nenerigina Shankara Narayana’ written by Venishetty Ravi Kumar.

Venishetty Vijayalaxmi, wife of late Jagadeeshwaraiah, Samithi secretary Venishetty Sharat Kumar, Nune Rajaiah, Panuganti Lalitha Rani, Sivaratri Eshwaraiah and others were present.