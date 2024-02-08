Hyderabad: Hands-on pottery experience at Numaish

A pottery-making stall at the 45-day exhibition offers visitors a chance to craft personalised pieces for a mere Rs 100

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 8 February 2024, 11:00 PM

Photos: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: At a quaint stall within Hyderabad’s bustling Numaish, a diverse crowd, ranging from 6-year-olds to 60-year-olds, gather for pottery-making, eagerly anticipating their turn to join in.

This year, amidst the vibrant cultural ensembles and lively market stalls, the exhibition unveils an interactive pottery-making attraction, inviting visitors to craft personalised pieces and take them home.

Also Read Bollywood singer Javed Ali to perform at Hyderabad’s Numaish on February 4

Supported by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), the initiative aims to raise awareness about pottery while promoting financial independence among artisans.

“Pottery is an old-school craft that’s fading away with time. However, its revenue-generating potential remains significant, yet largely untapped due to lack of awareness. For instance, during festivals like Diwali, States like Gujarat witness substantial business in pottery,” says master trainer Prabhakar Dama, who has been guiding visitors at the stall.

“Technical advancements have broadened product offerings, driving up the demand for pottery,” he adds.

This stall stands out not only for offering the chance to craft pottery but also for providing an immersive experience with a timeless craft amidst the vibrant market atmosphere. For a mere Rs 100, participants can create their personilised pieces — from simple pinch pots to intricately carved vessels.

“I absolutely love pottery. It’s great to see it thriving nowadays. It’s a tactile skill that sharpens our focus and offers both mental and physical exercise. There’s something so calming and therapeutic about working with clay,” remarked Meghana, an engineering student who visited the stall at the exhibition.

“This is our first time witnessing live pottery crafting at an exhibition. It’s fascinating, and I’d love to join in,” said Malathi, a retired bank employee.

While KVIC has distributed 500 electric pottery wheels to artisans nationwide this year and implemented a pottery skill development programme, the organisation is planning to make the stall at Numaish an annual event, aiming to be bigger and better each year.

The 83rd edition of the All-India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish, at Nampally exhibition grounds features approximately 2,400 stalls this year. The 45-day exhibition welcomes visitors from 3 pm to 11 pm and is open until February 15.