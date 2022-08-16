30,000 people wave tricolour at Malla Reddy University

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:44 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Management and students of Malla Reddy University organised a mega event with 30,000 students to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Malla Reddy University on Tuesday organised a mega event with 30,000 Students to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign and in the process also set a world record by roping in 30,000 people to wave the tricolour and recite the patriotic pledge.

Health Minister T Harish Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, and Minister for Labour and Employment, Ch Malla Reddy participated in the event.

“The future of India depends on how well we educate our children. India has a young population, with more than 65 per cent of its people below the age of 35 years. We must focus on providing opportunities to this generation, so that they can help India grow and prosper,” Harish Rao said.

Somesh Kumar said, “Telangana is committed and putting a lot of emphasis on innovation, research and development. The startup ecosystem is one of the most powerful ways to transform the Indian economy.”

Malla Reddy urged students to remember that country comes first and everything else next. “It is only because of the sacrifices made in the past by our freedom fighters that were are able to breathe freely and stay happy,” he said.