Australia retains the Ashes after drawing rain-hit 4th test against England

By AP Published Date - 11:03 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

AP Photo

Manchester: Australia has retained the Ashes after rain prevented any play on the final day of the fourth test against England at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Australia has an insurmountable 2-1 lead with one test left. England needed to win the five-match series to take the urn off holder Australia.

England was favorite to win the fourth test with Australia 214-5 and 61 runs behind the hosts.

Only 30 overs were possible on Saturday.

