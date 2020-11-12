Auto driver arrested in Hyderabad on theft charges

By | Published: 10:45 pm

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta police on Thursday arrested one person for decamping with Rs.35,000 after diverting the attention of a woman two days ago.

According to the police, the woman had on Tuesday boarded an auto-rickshaw from near Owaisi Hospital, where she had gone for the treatment of her son who met with an accident, and travelled to Chandrayangutta.

“The auto driver dropped the woman at Bangaru Maisamma temple at Chandrayangutta road and after diverting her attention stole Rs.35,000 and a mobile phone from her,” said Rudra Bhaskar, SHO (Chandrayangutta).

Based on a complaint from the victim, the police checked CCTV camera visuals and caught the auto driver Mandola Narsingh alias Ganesh (35) of Kandikalgate. The police recovered the cash and phone from Ganesh, who was produced before court and remanded.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .