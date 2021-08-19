Auto driver held for culpable homicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Jagadgirigutta police on Thursday arrested Ch Sitaramaraju, an auto-rickshaw driver for rash driving resulting in the death of a passenger in April. The auto-rickshaw driver was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

According to the police, on April 9, Sitaramaraju, who was driving the auto in a rash manner lost control of the vehicle, which skid on the road in Allwyn Colony killing Raghavender Sagar, the passenger. The police said Sitaramaraju was driving quite fast, which resulted in the auto turning turtle and the death of a passenger. Sagar was sharing the driver’s seat and died.

