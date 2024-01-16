Prof. Jayashankar statue vandalism: KTR urges strict action against miscreant

Expressing strong disapproval of the damage, BRS working president KT Rama Rao condemned the act and asked Telangana DGP to take decisive action against the perpetrator.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 06:02 PM

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident at 124 Division in Allwyn Colony, a miscreant vandalised the statue of Professor Jayashankar with police present at the scene.

The miscreant damaged the statue with a huge stone.

Expressing strong disapproval of the damage, BRS working president KT Rama Rao condemned the act and asked Telangana DGP to take decisive action against the perpetrator.

KTR took to X to condemn the act of destruction.

“Demand @TelanganaDGP to take stern action on the perpetrator of this heinous act Strongly condemn the atrocious act of destruction of the statue of Prof. Jayashankar Garu who is widely regarded and respected in Telangana,” read a post on his X account.

Here’s the tweet:

Demand @TelanganaDGP to take stern action on the perpetrator of this heinous act Strongly condemn the atrocious act of destruction of the statue of Prof. Jayashankar Garu who is widely regarded and respected in Telangana https://t.co/mvkuBHOyxj — KTR (@KTRBRS) January 16, 2024