Medical camp held for cops, families in Adilabad

DSP L Jeevan Reddy, who inaugurated the camp, told the cops to take care of their health. He opined that some personnel were neglecting their health as they were forced to work round the clock.

Adilabad: A medical camp was organized for police personnel and their family members in Adilabad on Wednesday. Around 300 police personnel and their family members utilized the services offered at the camp held by Care Hospital.

He thanked the management of Care Hospital and doctors for coming forward to render their services.

Specialist doctors relating to cardiology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, gynecology, general physician, orthopedic surgeon and clinical physiotherapist offered services and conducted medical investigations at the camp.

The policemen expressed gratitude to the department and Care Hospital for organizing the event in the district headquarters. DSP Special Branch P Srinivas, District Police Officers Association president P Venkateshwarlu and others were present.