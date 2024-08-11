Auto rickshaw driver killed over parking issue at Gachibowli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 August 2024, 09:52 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An auto rickshaw driver was killed by a group of persons following a row over parking of an auto at Gachibowli on Sunday.

The victim Amjad (40) a resident of Gachibowli was driving his auto rickshaw when it accidentally hit a bike parked on the road. “An argument ensued between the victim and bike owner after which a group of men and women attacked him leading to injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he passed away during treatment in the evening,” said an official of Gachibowli police station.

A case is registered and an investigation is going on.