AVN Reddy wins Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Teachers MLC polls

The counting exercise commenced at around 8 am on Thursday and continued till midnight.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:47 AM, Fri - 17 March 23

Hyderabad: AVN Reddy has been declared elected from the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers Constituency after the votes counting continued till midnight on Thursday at Saroornagar stadium here amidst heavy security.

The polling for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers Constituency was held on March 13, with about 29,720 voters enrolled spread over nine districts in the constituency. The poll percentage recorded was 90.40 percent.

After 21 rounds of counting, AVN Reddy was declared elected by the Returning Officer Pankaja. In all, 21 candidates were in the fray but it was a contest between G Chenna Keshava Reddy in all the rounds. Eventually, AVN Reddy was declared elected with 13,436 total value of votes.