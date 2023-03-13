Telangana: Teachers constituency MLC elections begin on steady note

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:21 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Hyderabad: The polling for Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar teachers constituency MLC elections started on a steady note on Monday with authorities registering a polling percentage of 19.54 percent by 10 am.

Elaborate arrangements were taken-up for the smooth conduct of the MLC elections, which will be held between 8 am and 4 pm at the 137 polling stations that were established by the authorities. Flying squads and Static Surveillance Teams (SST) were also deployed to attend Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations and complaints related to it.

According to Hyderabad District Election Authority, a total of 29,720 people have registered as electors for the MLC Teachers’ Constituency election from eight districts. Among them, 15,472 are male voters and 14,246 are female voters and two electors registered themselves as third gender.