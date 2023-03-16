MLC Polls: Teachers Constituency votes counting progresses

The polling for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers Constituency was held on March 13

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Hyderabad: Counting of votes for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers Constituency election continued late in the night on Thursday at Saroornagar stadium here amidst heavy security.

The counting exercise commenced at 8 am. Initially, the ballots were segmented into bundles in the presence of the agents of candidates and officials commenced the first round of counting at around noon. As per the status report of each candidate after round no.13, AVN Reddy had bagged 7,657 total value of votes, followed by Gurram Chennakeshava Reddy, who secured 6695 total value of votes.

Among the 21 candidates in fray, already 12 were eliminated after the Round No. 13.

The polling for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers Constituency was held on March 13, with about 29,720 voters enrolled spread over nine districts in the constituency. The poll percentage recorded was 90.40 percent.

Arrangements have been made to count ballots even in three shifts. Seating arrangements for counting staff have been made in such a manner that maximum transparency is ensured.