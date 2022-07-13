Avoid street food during rains, say experts

Hyderabad: A cup of garam garam kadak chai, a plate of piping hot crispy pakoras, or something hot and spicy, or even munching crunchy pani puris is what almost everyone craves as the sky goes grey. The impulse to indulge in hot snacks when it is pouring outside is a natural tendency. But, nutritionists believe that those roadside delicacies can be detrimental to health, especially during the monsoon when diseases are rampant.

When there is a drop in temperature, the craving for food items that provide warmth is understandable. But, it is important to keep an eye on what you are eating since most roadside eateries lack hygienic preparation, says Sujatha Stephen RD, Chief Nutritionist at Yashoda Hospitals. “Avoid street food as much as possible in this season since it could be unhygienic and easily contaminated. The improper storage of raw ingredients and lack of refrigeration can lead to serious illnesses. Not everyone has high immunity to cope with the bacterial overload at roadside stalls,” the nutritionist adds.

Some food items are supposed to be cooked and held at certain temperatures. Since most food vendors don’t adhere to these rules, it can put a person at risk of many health complications. “Do not eat food that has been left for too long or not cooked for long enough. Food items which involve cooking methods like grilled, half-boiled, sauté, and blanching pose risk,” says Dr Sujatha.

Sharing some do’s and don’ts, she added: “Drink herbal teas instead of usual ones. Avoid deeply fried and too spicy food items. Eat dry and freshly cooked foods. Heat food thoroughly before having it. Reduce consumption of meat or fish. Also, avoid eating cut fruits that roadside vendors sell since they are more vulnerable to bacterial growth.”

Rain and pani puris also don’t get along too well. This all-time favourite snack can be harmful to health. Experts point out that monsoon is the perfect time for the E Coli bacteria to breed and they are responsible for most infections. Telangana Director of Public Health Dr Srinivas Rao too said pani puri bandis could become a source of typhoid fever since most of the vendors overlook basic norms of hygiene and cleanliness.

Keep An Eye

Do’s:

* Drink soups

* Prefer herbal teas

* Eat dry foods

* Eat plenty of vegetables, fruits

* Eat only freshly cooked food

Don’ts:

* Reduce consumption of meat or fish

* Avoid eating road-side cut fruits

* Avoid pani puris

* Avoid deeply-fried, too spicy food items