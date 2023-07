As the clock strikes 4 pm, Masab Tank Food Street comes alive with the sizzling aroma of kebabs and the aroma of freshly baked pizza.

But, did you know that this vibrant street filled with colourful kiosks and people enjoying food is once a dump yard? Let's explore how a dump yard is turned into a bustling vending zone which caters to the food lovers of the city.