Awareness programme on road safety, traffic rules held at Ravindra Bharathi

07:09 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police conducted an awareness program on road safety and traffic rules for students and teachers at Ravindra Bharathi on Thursday.

Around 1200 persons participated in the program held in coordination with the Recognized Schools Managements Association Hyderabad.

Traffic Training Institute Begumpet, ACP G Shankar Raju and Inspector G Nagaraju explained to the gathering about the necessity to follow traffic rules. In depth, they explained about the importance of using zebra crossing, halting vehicles at stop line, ill effects of triple riding and helmet less driving, drunk driving and other traffic safety rules.

The association members thanked the Hyderabad traffic police for taking up the initiative and felicitated the police officials.

