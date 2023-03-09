Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions imposed in view of construction works at Chikkadpally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:08 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Hyderabad: In view of the construction works for the steel bridge at Chikkadpally, certain traffic restrictions have been announced for a period of three months starting March 10.

The restrictions issued by the Hyderabad Traffic Police include diverting the traffic from Chikkadpally towards Ashok Nagar via RTC crossroad, at Sudha Nandi Hotel Lane and Chikkadpally via City Central Library towards Street No. 9, Ashok Nagar X Road, and Indira Park.

Traffic from VST towards Ashok Nagar via RTC cross road will be diverted at RTC crossroad via Hebron Church Lane, Andhra café, Jagadamba Hospital, Ashok Nagar X road and Indira Park. Vehicles coming from Indira Park towards RTC crossroad will be diverted at Ashok Nagar crossroad via Jagadamba Hospital, Andhra café, Hebron Church, Chikkadpally main road.

The traffic from Indira Park towards RTC crossroad will be diverted at Ashok Nagar X road via Street No. 9, City Central Library, Sudha Nandi Hotel Lane, Chikkadpally main road. Similarly, vehicles coming from CGO Towers towards RTC crossroad will be diverted at RC Reddy lane, towards Jagadamba Hospital, Andhra café, Hebron Church, Chikkadpally main Road.

The traffic from Street No. 9 towards RTC crossroad will be diverted at Ashok Nagar Chaman, City Central Library, Sudha Nandi Hotel Lane, Chikkadpally main road. The traffic police appealed to the citizens to cooperate and plan their journey accordingly via the alternative routes.

Here is a detailed map

