Untimely rains wreak havoc to farmers in Adilabad

Farmers wanted the government to assess crop damage and to extend compensation at the earliest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 07:02 PM

MLA Anil Jadhav inspects a standing maize crop at Palli (K) village in Thamsi mandal on Tuesday.

Adilabad: Untimely rains damaged standing maize and other crops, causing losses to farmers in parts of Adilabad on Tuesday. Maize, sorghum, tobacco crops being raised in 900 acres were damaged due to rains coupled with hailstorm in Thamsi mandal alone.

The crops were hit in Bazarhathnoor, Indervelli and other mandals as well. Farmers wanted the government to assess crop damage and to extend compensation at the earliest. They said that they had already witnessed losses due to the dip in prices of cotton produce.

Meanwhile, Boath MLA Anil Jadhav toured Thamsi mandal and inspected the crops damaged by unseasonal rains. He demanded the State government to release a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre. He wanted the authorities of the agriculture department to carry out a survey of the crop damage and to send a report to the government.