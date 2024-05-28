Ayaan progresses in Asian U-14 Grade -A Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 May 2024, 11:05 PM

Hyderabad: Ayaan Shankar recorded victory in the first round of boys singles of the Telangana State Tennis Association (TSTA) and AIG Hospitals’ Asian U-14 Grade -A Tennis Tournament at Secunderabad Club on Tuesday.

Ayaan downed Sankalp Kumar Sahani Kumar 6-4, 7-6(7) to enter the next round.

Results: U-14 Singles: Boys: 1st Round: Dharma Pantaratorn (1) (THA) bt Darsh Khedekar (IND) 6-1, 7-5; Pradnyesh Shelke (IND) bt Smit Undre (IND) 6-0, 6-4; Daksh Deepak Patil (5) (IND) bt Ishaan Sudharshan (USA) 6-2, 7-5; Viraj Choudhary (IND) bt Varad Undre (IND) 2-6, 7-6(3) [6-4]; Arsh Walke (IND) bt Mithun Sendilkumar (IND) 6-2, 5-7 [6-3]; Abhiudai Singh (IND) bt Matthew Tay (SGP) 6-1, 6-3; Ayaan Shankar (IND) bt Sankalp Kumar Sahani Kumar (IND) 6-4, 7-6(7); Tavish Pahwa (IND) bt Yashwin Dahiya Dahiya (IND) 6-3, 6-4; Girls: Shreeniti Chowdhury (4) (IND) bt Avyaktha Rayavarapu (USA) 6-1, 6-3; Deepthi Venkatesan Venkatesan (IND) bt Mithravinda Sathish (USA) 6-2, 6-2; Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar (IND) bt Dhriti Sandra Bantupalli (IND) 6-1, 6-3; Adya Chaurasia (IND) bt Mariya Patel (7) (IND) 6-4, 6-3; Anwesha Dhar (IND) bt Honey Jumani Gaurav Jumani (IND) 4-6, 6-3 [6-3].