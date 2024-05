Siddharth adavances in Asian U-14 Grade -A Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 11:23 PM

Hyderabad: Chandra Siddharth Kopparapu defeated Aahaan Mishra in the first round of the Telangana State Tennis Association (TSTA) and AIG Hospitals’ Asian U-14 Grade -A Tennis Tournament at Secunderabad Club on Monday.

In the clash, Siddharth rallied from a set down to beat Aahaan 1-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Results: U-14: 1st round: Singles: Boys: Chandra Siddharth Kopparapu (IND) bt Aahaan Mishra (IND) 1-6, 6-1, 6-3; Puneeth M Gowda (IND) bt Arhan Jain (USA) 7-6(6), 6-0; Aaradhya Mhasde (IND) bt Ishaan Badagi (4) (IND) 6-1, 6-1; Aarav Dhekial (IND) bt Sujai Pothula (IND) 6-3, 6-0; Vivaan Mirdha (IND) bt Ranbir Singh Sandhu (IND) 6-2, 6-2; Ian Liu (TPE) bt Praneeth Reddy Chittepu Doragari (IND) 3-6, 6-2, 7-5; Vivaan Bidasaria (IND) bt Ethan Jake Frans (6) (INA) 6-3, 6-4; Girls: Ilima Guseynova (1) (TKM) bt Sanidhya Karantoth (IND) 6-1, 6-2; Jahnavi Tammineedi (IND) bt Moksha Sai Emani (IND) 6-2, 6-3; Srishti Kiran (IND) bt Savarnika Visanakarra (IND) 6-2, 6-1; Riya Gangamma Pudiyokkada (IND) bt Norah Chaudhary (CAN) 6-0, 4-6, 6-0; Harsha Karthika Oruganti (IND) bt Zoha Qureshi (IND) 6-0, 6-1; Vasundra Balajee (IND) bt Aashi Kashyap (IND) 6-2, 6-3; Suryanshi Shekhawat (5) (IND) bt Akshita Antil (IND) 6-1, 6-2; Avipsha Dehury (IND) bt Karthika Padmakumar (IND) 6-2, 6-4 .