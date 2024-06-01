Tavish grabs twin titles in Asian U-14 Grade-A Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 June 2024, 10:46 PM

All medal winners of the tennis championship on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Tavish Pahwa clinched the boys singles and doubles titles respectively in the Telangana State Tennis Association’s (TSTA) and AIG Hospitals’ Asian U-14 Grade-A Tennis Tournament at Secunderabad Club on Saturday.

In the boys final, Tavish clinched a comfortable 6-0, 6-2 victory over Aaradhya Mhasde. In the doubles category, he partnered with Dharma Pantaratorn of Thailand to beat the pair of Sankalp Kumar Sahani Kumar and Aahaan Mishra 6-1, 6-3 to seal twin trophies.

In the girls singles final, fourth seed Shreeniti Chowdhury cruised past Jensi Dipakbhai Kanabar 6-2, 6-2 to secure the title.

Results: Finals: U-14: Singles: Tavish Pahwa (IND) bt Aaradhya Mhasde 6-0, 6-2; Girls: Shreeniti Chowdhury (4) (IND) bt Jensi Dipakbhai Kanabar (IND) 6-2, 6-2; Doubles: Boys: Tavish Pahwa (IND)/Dharma Pantaratorn (THA) bt Sankalp Kumar Sahani Kumar/Aahaan Mishra (IND) 6-1, 6-3; Girls: Ilima Guseynova (TKM)/Karthik Padmakumar (1) bt Vasundra Balajee (IND)(2)/Srishiti Kiran (IND) 6-3, 6-3.