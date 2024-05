Jensi clinches easy win in Asian U-14 Grade A Tennis Tournament

Fourth seed Jensi Dipakbhai Kanabar recorded a comfortable 6-0, 6-1 win over Rishita Patil in the girls event of the qualifying final round of the Telangana State Tennis Association’s (TSTA) Asian U-14 Grade-A Tennis Tournament.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 May 2024, 11:55 PM

Fourth seed Jensi Dipakbhai Kanabar recorded a comfortable 6-0, 6-1 win over Rishita Patil in the girls event of the qualifying final round of the Telangana State Tennis Association’s (TSTA) Asian U-14 Grade-A Tennis Tournament.

Hyderabad: Fourth seed Jensi Dipakbhai Kanabar recorded a comfortable 6-0, 6-1 win over Rishita Patil in the girls event of the qualifying final round of the Telangana State Tennis Association’s (TSTA) Asian U-14 Grade-A Tennis Tournament at Secunderabad Club on Sunday.

Results: U-14: Qualifying Final Round: Girls: Avyaktha Rayavarapu (USA) bt Parinitha Kutti Vattaprambil (1) (IND) 6-2, 6-1; Vrandika Bhagvat Rajput (2) (IND) bt Keya Patel (IND) 6-0, 6-1; Dhriti Sandra Bantupalli (3) (IND) bt Anshika Jha (IND) 6-0, 6-1; Jensi Dipakbhai Kanabar (4) (IND) bt Rishita Patil (IND) 6-0, 6-1; Anwesha Dhar (5) (IND) bt Sahasra Komiresetty (IND) 6-1, 6-3; Pooja Nagaraj (IND) bt Srushti Prakash Suryavanshi (6) (IND) 6-2, 7-6(2).

Also Read Adya off to good start in Asian U-14 Grade A Tennis Tournament