Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha celebrated across Telangana

In Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district and mandal centres, people sported saffron attires and chanted 'Jai Sriram' while carrying flags and wearing tilak on their foreheads.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 January 2024, 02:57 PM

Telangana: The Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of the Ayodhya Ram temple was celebrated across the State on Monday.

People from all walks of life took part in processions carrying replicas of Ram Lalla while prayers were held from early morning to mark the occasion.

A festive atmosphere prevailed in the towns and rural parts too where temples were decorated with flowers and illuminated with lamps. Traffic restrictions were imposed to ensure free passage of the processions. Managements of several private schools declared holiday in view of the processions and congregation of devotees.

Voluntary organisations arranged food and refreshments for participants of the processions.

In the erstwhile Karimnagar district, lanes and bylanes reverberated with ‘Jai Sriram’ slogans with the people performing pujas in their houses across the district. Besides cleaning their houses, people performed special pujas and lit five lamps. Processions were also taken out holding saffron flags.

Special pujas were also performed in temples. Besides decorating the shrines with attractive flowers and lighting, Annadana programmes (free meal distribution) were also conducted in shrines.

A 3D painter from Manthani drew a 3D picture of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita at his house. An artist from Yellareddypet of Rajanna-Sircilla, Shyamanthula Anil made Ayodhya temple by using pumpkins and carrots.

In the erstwhile Medak district, devotees took out rallies while all the temples were decked up by colourfully illuminating them. The priests performed Abhishekham. Villages across the district set up LED screens close to the temples to watch the programme.

MLAs and other elected representatives participated in rallies and attended the rituals in the temples in their respective constituencies.

Shoba Yatras and special puja rituals mark Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta

Kothagudem: Special puja rituals performed at Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam in the district on Tuesday marking Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. The devasthanam popularly called as Dakshina Ayodhya was beautifully decorated with colourful lighting and flowers to celebrate the occasion. The temple priests performed Suvarna Pushparchana at Nithya Kalyana Mandapam during morning hours. Later a Shoba Yatra with a large number of devotees carrying saffron flags, chanting mantras and shouting slogans hailing Lord Rama was taken out from the temple to Ambedkar Centre and again to the temple. Devotees all over erstwhile Khammam district have also taken out ceremonial processions bursting crackers, bhajans and shouting slogans to celebrate Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. Huge flexi banners put up at main junctions by BJP leaders and common public.