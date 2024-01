Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration: Hand Delivery Invitations To Guests | Virat, Ambani, Amitabh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 12:34 PM

Invitations for the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration will be personally delivered by temple trust representatives and volunteers. Notable invitees include Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan. The inclusive event on January 22, featuring Prime Minister Modi, emphasizes diverse participation.