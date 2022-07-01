Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: SCR’s RPF organises motorcycle rally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:13 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force, South Central Railway organised a motorcycle rally to commemorate the celebrations of 75 years of Independence under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The rally tour was flagged off on Friday from seven locations by the divisional railway managers and senior railway officials across the six divisions of SCR’s jurisdiction.

The rally consisted of five to seven bikes with ten to fourteen male and female RPF riders taking off from seven cities – Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Guntur, Guntakal and Nanded. They will be touring to promote Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in cities, towns and villages for the next 15 days.

SCR general manager (in-charge) Arun Kumar Jain appreciated the RPF officials and personnel for undertaking this motorcycle rally and wished the riders a safe and successful tour.