Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birth anniversary celebrated in Adilabad, Nizamabad

Adilabad: Freedom fighter Babu Jagjivan Ram’s 114th birth anniversary was celebrated in erstwhile Adilabad district on Monday with local public representatives and authorities of Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts taking part in the celebrations.

In Adilabad, MLA Jogu Ramanna and Collector Sikta Patnaik garlanded the statue of Jagjivan and paid tributes to the Dalit leader. Ramanna recalled that Jagjivan Ram had participated in the Indian Independence movement and was a member of Cabinet led by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He stated that the fighter had strived hard for serving mankind.

Sikta opined that Jagjivan had dedicated his life to the country for a period of 50 years. She recounted that he had participated in a war against Pakistan and worked with an army of British rulers too. Additional Collector M David, Municipal chairperson Jogu Premender, Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Kishan, district SC Welfare Officer Sunitha and SC Corporation executive director Shankar were present.

Nirmal Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui paid floral tributes to Jagjivan Ram by garlanding the latter’s portrait at the Collectorate. He recollected contributions of the icon of Dalits. He said that ideals of Jagjivan were still relevant and he had preached spirituality by practising it. He was accompanied by Additional Collectors Hemanth Borkade and P Rambabu.

In Mancherial, Additional Collector Ila Thripathi called the public for realising the ideals of freedom fighter Jagjivan Ram. She said that he had worked hard for rights of weaker sections and for achieving social equality. She opined that one could learn many from the life of the freedom fighter. She was joined by Collectorate administrator Suresh.

Jagjivan dedicated his entire life for society: Prashanth Reddy

Nizamabad: Babu Jagjivan Ram strived his entire life for the downtrodden communities and everyone needs to take farward his lofty ideals and fulfil his ambitions, said Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Monday.

The Minister participated in the celebrations of 114 birth anniversary of Jagjivan Ram conducted by the Social Welfare Department in Nizamabad city and paid floral tributes to the statue of Ram at Railway Kaman. Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy also took part in the programme.

On the occasion, Prashanth Reddy said Babu Jagjivan Ram served the nation as Deputy Prime Minister and he dedicated his entire life to the downtrodden communities. He was born to a poor Dalit family and strived against poverty and uplift of voiceless people, especially the untouchables in the society.

The Minister said that Babu Jagjivan Ram played a key role in the implementation of reservations. He served as Union Minister for nearly 35 years and as Member of Parliament for nearly five decades.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao striving for the benefit of downtrodden communities with the inspiration of Babu Jagjivan Ram in Telangana State. Nizamabad CP Karthikeya, Additional Collector Latha, Municipal commissioner Jithesh V Patil, NUDA Chairman Prabhakar Reddy, Nizamabad RDO Ravi Kumar, SC corporation ED Ramesh, DSCDO Shashikala were present.