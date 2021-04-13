Baby feeding kiosk set up at Hyderabad railway station

The kiosk has been setup on the platform number four at Hyderabad railway station

By | Published: 12:05 am 12:20 am

Hyderabad: To facilitate nursing mothers, a baby feeding kiosk has been set up at Hyderabad railway station by Rotary Club of Hyderabad East, Rotary International District 3150 in coordination with South Central Railway (SCR).

The kiosk has been setup on the platform number four at Hyderabad railway station. The kiosk with cubicles will immensely help the nursing mothers duly providing enough privacy for mothers to feed their infants.

Speaking on the occasion, Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crimes and SIT, Hyderabad appreciated the efforts of Rotary Club for rendering assistance for setting up the baby feeding kiosk at Hyderabad railway station. She also praised Rotary Club for its yeomen service to the needy across multiple sectors like disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternity and child health.

On its part, the SCR said that railways said that Mother and Child Health (MCH) being one of the focus areas of passenger amenities, railways is planning to set up more such kiosks/ cubicles in few important railways stations for the benefit of nursing mothers traveling by rail.

