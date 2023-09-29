Friday, Sep 29, 2023
Farmer bodies, Kannada organisations, and opposition parties have called for a "bandh" in Bengaluru recently to protest against the release of water from the Cauvery River in Karnataka to Tamil Nadu.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:37 PM, Fri - 29 September 23
Backstory Of Cauvery River Dispute Between Karnataka And Tamil Nadu

Hyderabad: Farmer bodies, Kannada organisations, and opposition parties have called for a “bandh” in Bengaluru recently to protest against the release of water from the Cauvery River in Karnataka to Tamil Nadu. Let’s delve into the 200-year-old issue of Cauvery water sharing between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, which has resurfaced recently.

Watch:

