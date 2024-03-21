Karnataka irrigation secretary assures assistance for emergency water release to Telangana

Karnataka state had supported TS with emergency releases in 2019 and even before, they said.

Hyderabad: Responding positively to the special request made by the State for release of water, the Karnataka Irrigation Secretary has reportedly given his assurance to come to its rescue in case of an acute shortage.

The State has made the request well in advance for six tmc. “We may need emergency releases only the month of May” in the event of all our dependable sources going dry. There would not be any problem to get the requested emergency support from Karnataka, said officials.

Karnataka has some 65 tmc of water available in both Almatti and Narayanpur dams. Though the situation in Bengaluru city, that is part Cauvery basin, is grim, the water availability in Krishna basin in Karnataka state is relatively better. Karnataka state had supported TS with emergency releases in 2019 and even before, they said.

State can meet the drinking water needs of all the urban pockets including twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad till the first week of May, they added. The government has planned for sending a delegation of state ministers to Bengaluru on the water mission, but it was put off in view of the poll code coming into effect.