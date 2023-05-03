Backstreet Boys arrive in Mumbai ahead of their DNA world tour

Celebrating the thirty glorious years of their musical journey, the Backstreet Boys will perform this month with their DNA world tour.

By ANI Published Date - 01:39 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Mumbai: Ahead of their show in Mumbai, the members of the famous band Backstreet Boys arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday.

They were photographed by the paps. Apart from getting papped, the enthusiastic band members were also seen with cameras clicking pictures of their welcome in Mumbai.

The band is going to perform after 13 years in India. According to the press statement, Book My Show along with Live Nation is bringing Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour to the country in a two-city tour, making a stop at the entertainment capital, Mumbai and the national capital, New Delhi. For India’s leg, Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour will play at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4th and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5th, 2023.

AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson have been enthralling fans across the globe for over three decades and are expanding their massive world tour to India on popular demand.

The DNA World Tour celebrates their rich history of flawless choreography, harmony-laden vocal prowess and an arsenal of mega-watt hits such as ‘I Want It That Way’, ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ and ‘As Long As You Love Me’, along with the latest hits from their recent album ‘DNA’ including ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’, ‘Chances’ and ‘No Place’, amongst others.

The band also released the first episode of their new documentary series Making Of The DNA Tour, giving fans an inside look at the preparation for their highly-anticipated and massively successful world tour! Additional episodes will be available on The Backstreet Boys YouTube channel.