‘Badi Bata’: Confusion over age criteria

As part of the plan, teachers have been told to admit eligible Anganwadi children and also children aged five years and above into Class I in nearby government primary schools.

Hyderabad: The School Education Department instructed its government and local body schools to enrol five years of age and above children in Class I for the academic year 2024-25. This instruction gains significance since the Central Government recently asked the States to fix six years as the minimum age for Class I admissions.

As the State government is yet to take a call on the minimum age criterion, the department has decided to enrol five years and above children in Class I. Accordingly, the department has come out with guidelines for the ‘Badi Bata’ (admission drive) scheduled from June 3 to 11.

They were also asked to identify school-age and out-ofschool children, dropouts, never enrolled children and long absentees with the help of self-help groups and enrol them in government schools.

Teachers have been asked to identify schools with low enrolment and prepare a special plan.