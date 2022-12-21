Badugula urges Centre to setup National Sheep and Goat Development Board

Nalgonda: BRS Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav on Wednesday urged the Centre to set up a National Sheep and Goat Development Board to extend financial aid to shepherds.

Along with delegates of Livestock and Agriculture Research Institute, Lingaiah Yadav submitted a memorandum to union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Parshottam Rupala at New Delhi in this regard.

In the memorandum, Lingaiah Yadav brought the issues being faced by the shepherds to the notice of the Union minister. Over 3.7 crore families have been eking livelihood rearing the sheep and goats in the country. In addition to this, 10 crore people were dependent on the business linked with sheep and goats i.e meat, skin and wool. The country was also getting foreign currency by exporting meat of sheep and goat to 30 countries.

He underlined the need for research for new breeds of sheep to produce more quantity and quality meat to earn high profits to the shepherds. He pointed out that shepherds were still being considered as unorganized sector in the country. He demanded the Centre to National Sheep and Goat Development Board to take up research for new breeds of sheep and goats and for welfare of shepherds.